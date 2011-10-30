Rebecca Romijn: Dolly Is Petrified of Pumpkins

"I've been taking them to get manicures and [Dolly's] been painting her nails black," she reveals. "All of a sudden [she] decided that everything Halloween is too scary. She's been taking all of the pumpkins off the porch and putting them on the side of the house."

She used to love to participate in the yearly fright fest, but since welcoming her twin daughters, Rebecca Romijn prefers to keep Halloween totally family friendly.

“I’ve always gone really scary [and] put a Grim Reaper in the corner with a low light over it, but you can’t do that with kids,” the Possessing Piper Rose star, 38, says during a Monday appearance on The Talk.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You know how you can go in two different directions for Halloween? Really scary or really cute Halloween — I’m now going really cute Halloween!”

Although Dolly and Charlie, 2½, have already planned their costumes — a princess and a cowboy — Romijn admits they’re not completely sold on all of the holiday’s festivities.



“I’ve been taking them to get manicures and [Dolly’s] been painting her nails black,” she reveals. “All of a sudden [she] decided that everything Halloween is too scary. She’s been taking all of the pumpkins off the porch and putting them on the side of the house.”

Debuting a toned and slim figure, Romijn shares she recently shed her final pregnancy pounds.

“I’d gotten very fluffy for the whole childbearing experience. You do that when you get pregnant, and then you find out you’re having twins, then you’re nursing them for eight months, and then you’re finishing up their meals,” she explains.

“I had forgotten how much I was really supposed to be eating … and then fast food started making its way into their diets and I felt like I was getting lazy about food preparation.”

Ultimately, Romijn turned to a healthier diet and Bikram yoga to reach her goal. “I cut out starch, dairy and sugar for the last few months,” she says. “It’s been hard.”

As mom Romijn achieves her weightloss goal, the girls are hitting a milestone of their own: potty training! “I’m doing something that I shouldn’t be doing, which is bribing them with M&M’s,” she laughs. “But it’s do or die at this point!”

However, Dolly and Charlie are only willing to accept the sweet treat on their own terms!

“I’m like, ‘If you go pee pee on the potty, you get an M&M,’ and they keep going, ‘On a plate?'” she shares. “So every time they go I get the biggest plate I can find [and] put one in the middle of it.”

Possessing Piper Rose airs Monday at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

Vodpod videos no longer available.