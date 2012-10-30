Courteney Cox: Halloween Brings Out Coco's Creative Side

Image zoom

Halloween has always held a special place in Courteney Cox‘s heart. In recent years, the actress has donned costumes that range from a goofy, overgrown sunflower, to a wicked, sexy witch. The Scream franchise has given the world a go-to Halloween costume, on Friends her character famously channeled Catwoman, while on Cougar Town it was a princess outfit.

These days, All Hallow’s Eve is all about waiting to see what convoluted costume her 8-year-old daughter, Coco, can come up with next.

“This Halloween she’s going to be a half angel-half devil,” Cox tells PEOPLE Saturday while hosting EBMRF and Sony Playstation’s Epic Halloween Bash in Los Angeles. “But at one point she wanted to be a baby-old man-detective and she had this whole outfit planned out.”

The apple bobbing doesn’t fall far from the tree. As Cox watched Coco put together her very original wardrobe, she couldn’t help but think of which end of the gene pool played a significant role in how her daughter approached this annual game of dress up.

“She had a bib, she had a mustache, glasses, a pacifier, and I was like, ‘That’s very David, isn’t it?’ The actress says with a laugh, referring to her ex, David Arquette. “To just come up and be that creative. I see a lot of both of us in Coco, for sure. She’s very, very split down the middle between the two of us, and Coco is really, really, really creative.”

Maternal boasting aside, Cox, who hosted the event with James Marsden to bring attention to epidermolysis bullosa medical research, concedes that her precocious daughter is still very much your typical kid.

“She is half devil and half angel, so I thought [the costume] was just typecasting for her,” Cox jokes. “She just really has a big heart, and she’s 8, not mischievous, but she’s bold.”

Bold, creative, but at the same time pragmatic, which is a trait most parents can appreciate on a hectic holiday like Halloween.

“Last year we left DWTS and went trick-or-treating. We finally got to the street that we like to trick-or-treat on and within about five houses she was like, ‘Alright, I’m done. I’m fine,’ the Cougar Town actress and director says. “It’s not so funny, but that is fantastic.”