Carson Daly Shows Off Genius DIY Halloween Setup He'll Use to Safely Give Trick-or-Treaters Candy

"The treats will drop from over 6 feet away from the little goblins who dare approach," the Today personality said of the front-door contraption

Carson Daly is getting creative for a safe method of Halloween candy distribution during the pandemic.

On Friday, the Today personality, 47, showed off his craftsmanship abilities when he posted a gallery of photos that document a tube in which he plans to dispense candy to trick-or-treaters this year. The contraption is more than six feet long, ensuring a safe social distance.

"The kid's Halloween stickers on the pvc pipe will be the finishing touches on our DIY covid free candy luge!" Daly wrote alongside the photos. "The treats will drop from over 6ft away from the little goblins who dare approach. 👻💀😜"

Even though 46 percent of Americans who responded to a recent survey said they won't be handing out candy this Halloween, the DIY workaround seems to have provided peace of mind for Daly and his household.

In June, Daly opened up to PEOPLE about his newest addition to the family, saying that Goldie had been a huge light amid the "high highs and low lows" of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"One minute you feel comfortable and thankful to God that you're with your kids and that you're healthy, then the next minute you hear, 'This is going to go on for three more months,' and you have a small panic attack," Daly said at the time. "But Goldie has been a bright spot."

"It's fun to be able to wake up and not be like, 'Oh my God, my life's upside down,' but to hold the newborn instead," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Carson Daly Opens Up About How Baby Goldie Is Helping Stave Off Anxiety in Quarantine

In preparation for Goldie's birth earlier this year, The Voice host said he and Siri "stockpiled diapers and wipes and the essentials for the baby once we knew that she was going to be born in the middle of COVID-19."

"Carson had to drop me off at the hospital. I didn't know what to expect," recalled Siri. "I felt like I was going to a sleep-away camp."