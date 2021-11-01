Vanessa Bryant posed in character with Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4½, and Capri, 2, for their family Halloween costume theme

Vanessa Bryant Goes as Cruella with Daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri as Dalmatians for Halloween

The Bryant family coordinated the cutest costumes.

Vanessa Bryant and daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4½, and Capri, 2, dressed up as 101 Dalmatians characters for Halloween over the weekend, sharing photos of the mom as Cruella de Vil and the sisters as adorable spotted puppies.

"Look for the good spots in life ~ 101 Dalmatians," Vanessa, 39, captioned one family photo on Instagram, the four of them posing in costume.

Bianka and Capri also donned colorful costumes to become "butterfly fairies," as seen in other snapshots shared by Vanessa.

In September, Natalia told Teen Vogue about charting a path forward after the deaths of dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna, and why she enjoys talking about her late father, even if it's an emotional subject. Vanessa and Kobe wed in April 2001. He and Gianna died in a Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 and she was 13.

"I love talking about my dad. It's bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it's sad for me," Natalia explained.

"You do the best that you can. [For] my little sisters [we're] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would," Natalia said of how her family is doing after the tragedy.

Vanessa spoke to PEOPLE in March about her grief following the loss of her husband and daughter.

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," she said at the time. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next."