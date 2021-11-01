Meghan McCain Holds Daughter Liberty, 13 Months, While Showing Off Yellowstone Halloween Costumes

Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech dressed up as characters from the TV series Yellowstone for Halloween

Meghan McCain came up with a cool family Halloween costume idea.

The former co-host of The View, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and husband Ben Domenech dressed up as characters from the television series Yellowstone, with their daughter Liberty Sage, 13 months, in an animal costume.

"Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!) Happy Halloween! @yellowstone #ripandbeth #yellowstonetv 🦌🎃," McCain captioned the family photo.

McCain recently shared details with PEOPLE about Liberty's first birthday party, which included lots of balloons since the baby girl is "obsessed" with them.

"We had a party. My mom came over and some old friends and my in-laws and my sister-in-law. I bought a million balloons and decorated our house. I went way over the top," McCain said. "She's not going to remember any of it, but it was really fun."

The Bad Republican author said they purposely had two birthday cakes with very different intents. "We had two cakes: one that she could smash and one that we can eat," she explained. "She didn't really smash it though. She stuck her finger in and then picked out the strawberries, so it was a little anti-climactic but it was really fun."

She added, "It was really nice to have everyone around. Everybody loved it."

Telling PEOPLE about life as a new mom, McCain said back in February that she "can't believe how much I like motherhood, honestly."