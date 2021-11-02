Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope, 9, Dresses as Clueless Character for Halloween: 'As If!'

Penelope Disick went as Clueless' Cher, played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 high school comedy

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's Halloween costume has us totally buggin'!

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 42, shared photos on Instagram documenting her 9-year-old Penelope's Halloween costume from the weekend: Cher from Clueless, who was played by Alicia Silverstone in the 1995 comedy classic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As if." the mom of three captioned the post, quoting a line from the film.

In the photos, Penelope posed with long hair and a plaid yellow outfit that matches the one Cher wears in the movie, and in one photo she holds their dog and hugs them close.

Her dad Scott Disick hilariously referenced the film in the comments of the photo, writing, "O Cher, don't forget she can't keep driving her jeep without her drivers License"

This year, the Poosh founder's other child, 6½-year-old son Reign, went as Pennywise the clown from Stephen King's It. When the mom shared photos of the creepy look on Instagram, Khloé Kardashian commented, "Of course this was Reigns costume" and "I'm actually going to have nightmares."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney, who also shares son Mason, 11, with Disick, had several Halloween costumes coordinated with fiancé Travis Barker this year, including a True Romance movie-inspired look. The couple also debuted costumes based on Edward Scissorhands.

kourtney kardashian, penelope disick Credit: kourtney kardashian/Instagram

After Kourtney and Barker's Oct. 17 engagement at a beachside hotel, a family source told PEOPLE that it was a long time coming for the duo, who have been dating for nearly a year.

"The question was never if they would get engaged, it was more like when," the insider said. "Travis just adores Kourtney. He treats her like a princess and is a great guy."