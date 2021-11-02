John Travolta Smiles with 10-Year-Old Son Ben in Beach Day Selfie for Halloween

John Travolta and his son hit the beach for Halloween.

On Sunday, the actor, 67, posted a selfie on Instagram featuring his son Ben, who turns 11 later in November, as they smiled on a beach during a cloudy day. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Halloween everybody! 🎃 What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His 21-year-old daughter Ella commented, "❤️🎃Reese's!!"

Travolta shares Ben with late wife Kelly Preston, who died in 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

In August, while appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, Travolta opened up about the emotional conversation he and his son had after Preston's death.

The star recalled that during a walk through their neighborhood late one night, Ben explained to him that he was afraid to lose him too. "He said to me once, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,' " Travolta said.

"I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life," the Hairspray star continued. "I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he added. "So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."