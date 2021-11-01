Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Smile with Their Three Kids in Festive Halloween Costumes

Jessica Simpson's whole crew got creative this Halloween.

The singer shared photos on Instagram from her weekend in costume with husband Eric Johnson and their three kids: daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, and 8-year-old son Ace Knute. The parents went as golfers from the movie Caddyshack, and the kids came up with their own riffs on what appears to be a scarecrow and a zombie football player.

"Johnson #HALLOWEEN21 🎃," Simpson captioned the black-and-white family photo.

In October, Simpson told PEOPLE about her firstborn's sense of style.

"Maxwell's sense of fashion inspires me daily," she said. "She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look."

"There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right," Simpson added of saving some of her outfits for her girls. "Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn't expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet!"

Simpson told PEOPLE back in March about how she's learned "that I am capable of so much more than I thought I was" amid the pandemic.

"I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said at the time.

"I have also learned just about every project with tie-dye and slime [and] every sport you can play in a backyard, and I have memorized what every single cul-de-sac in my neighborhood looks like," Simpson joked.