Eva Amurri Spends Halloween with Boyfriend Ian Hock, Ex-Husband Kyle Martino and Kids: 'Boo Crew'

"Happy Halloween from this group of hooligan superheroes," said Eva Amurri, who is mom to Marlowe, 7, Major, 5, and Mateo, 19 months

Eva Amurri enjoyed Halloween with the whole family.

The star, 36, shared photos from her weekend festivities on Instagram, showcasing their group superhero costumes. She went as Wonder Woman, while boyfriend Ian Hock dressed as Batman and her ex-husband Kyle Martino, 40, was the Hulk. Their three kids — daughter Marlowe Mae, 7, and sons Mateo Antoni, 19 months, and Major James, 5 — went as Batgirl, Superman and Spider-Man, respectively.

"👻 BOO CREW 👻 Happy Halloween from this group of hooligan superheroes 😜🚀🙌🏻🥳," Amurri captioned the gallery.

In an Oct. 14 Happily Eva After blog entry, Amurri opened up about how co-parenting was going.

"Kyle and I may not be married or building a life together any longer, but we are definitely in total lock step when it comes to the kids and making sure they're as supported as possible," she wrote. "It makes me really proud to see how much love they're surrounded by, and how proud THEY seem of our little modern family. I definitely feel more on the same page with Kyle when it comes to the kids now, as opposed to when we were married."

Amurri also shared some of their plans for the upcoming holiday season as a blended family.

"Kyle, Ian, and I have decided to take the kids on a little getaway for Thanksgiving this year. We're driving someplace new all together, and staying for a few days! ... Did I ever think I'd be vacationing with my ex husband, boyfriend, and all three kiddos? Probably not," she wrote. "But I feel SO lucky that we're in a place where this feels not only doable, but fun too!"

Eva Amurri Halloween Credit: Eva Amurri/Instagram

The actress added, "We will also be spending the Christmas Holiday together as usual, with the kids doing Christmas Eve Eve at Kyle's, with presents in the morning. They'll come to my house on Christmas Eve night, and wake up here for Christmas Day."