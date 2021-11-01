Christina Haack and Fiancé Josh Hall Dress Up as E.T. Characters with 2-Year-Old Hudson on Halloween

Christina Haack had an out-of-this-world family costume idea this year.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, shared photos over the weekend of her kids' Halloween outfits, including images of herself dressed as Drew Barrymore's E.T. character alongside her son Hudson London, 2, as the alien himself and fiancé Josh Hall as Henry Thomas' role in the 1982 movie.

"ET phone home. Happy Halloween," the mom, who shares Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, captioned the Instagram upload.

On her Instagram Story, Haack also shared photos of her daughter Taylor Reese, 11, and son Brayden James, 6 (whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa) in their Halloween costumes. Taylor appeared to be dressed as a cowgirl, while Brayden went as a shark.

In September, the Christina on the Coast star announced her engagement to Hall on Instagram.

The mom of three shared three photos of herself and the Austin-based realtor enjoying a sunset dinner in Los Cabos, Mexico, where they were celebrating his birthday, with a diamond ring featured in two of the photos.

The engagement news came two months after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in early July that Haack was in a new relationship, as she and Hall celebrated her 38th birthday with a getaway to Mexico.

The HGTV host later revealed that she and Hall had been dating for months, writing in an Instagram post, "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore."