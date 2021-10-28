See All of the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2021
From spooky to sweet, see what costumes these famous little ones are dressing up in this Halloween
Jessica Simpson's Kids
Simpson and husband Eric Johnson dressed as Caddyshack characters, while their three little ones (daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace) each did their own thing.
Ayesha & Stephen Curry's Kids
The Curry kids each went for an individual costume: daughters Riley and Ryan went as Cruella de Vil and a fairy, respectively, while son Canon was a dinosaur.
Jana Kramer's Kids
The singer's daughter, Jolie, and son, Jace, looked super cute as Wonder Woman and Superman.
Mario Lopez's Sons
The Saved By the Bell alum twinned with his sons Dominic and Santino (who seemed less than thrilled) as Instagram star CholoFit Creeper and Lil Mr. E, the founder of meme page Foos Gone Wild.
Chanel Iman's Daughters
The model shared sweet snaps of her two little ones, Callie and Cassie, dressed as an astronaut and a teddy bear.
Tiffani Thiessen's Kids
"Happy Potterween!" the Saved by the Bell alum captioned this shot of her family in costume, complete with husband Brady Smith as Hagrid, daughter Harper as Hermione and son Holt as Harry Potter.
Zoe Saldana's Kids
The Guardians of the Galaxy star and her husband Marco Perego Saldana looked spooky as The Nightmare Before Christmas characters, while sons Zen and twins Cy and Bowie all dressed up individually.
Cardi B's Daughter
We're bewitched by Kulture and her mom twinning with their broomsticks and witch hats.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter
Kaavia James rocked a number of costumes this Halloween, including dressing as a baby zombie alongside her parents.
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters
Bryant's youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, looked magical as butterfly fairies!
Sasha Pieterse's Son
Grease lightning! The Pretty Little Liars alum went as a Pink lady, while her husband and son Hendrix twinned as T-Birds.
Danielle Brooks's Daughter
The Orange Is the New Black star and her fiancé went as condiments, while their daughter Freeya looked adorable as a mouse with cheese.
Ashley Tisdale's Daughter
The High School Musical alum and her husband Christopher French went as characters from the beloved children's book Where the Wild Things Are, with daughter Jupiter dressed as Max.
James Van Der Beek's Family
The Van Der Beek brood got into the spooky spirit as the characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Kate Upton's Daughter
Boo! The model and her husband Justin Verlander channeled master scarers Mike and Sully from Monsters, Inc., while daughter Genevieve went as the adorable Boo.
Lea Michele's Son
The Glee alum's 14-month-old son Ever went as a Bumblebee. Michele wrote on Instagram that they "couldn't decide between Squid Game and Money Heist," so they opted for a classic costume.
Hoda Kotb's Daughters
The Today co-host took daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, for a second round of trick-or-treating on Halloween, this time dressed as unicorns!
Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' Daughter
This family costume is so cute, it's almost Cruella.
Carrie Underwood's Sons
The singer's kids Jacob and Isaiah scared up some super fun.
Vanessa Bryant's Daughters
It's total puppy love for Natalia, Bianka and Capri.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter
Kylie said she was fully in "mommy mode" (with dad Travis fully in "Michael Myers mode") to chaperone a mermaid-attired Stormi's Halloween festivities.
Nick Cannon's Twins
We're going to call... this adorable! Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa posed with their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in Ghostbusters-themed costumes.
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter
Kaavia James made it look "Easy" to channel the superstar singer.
Bindi Irwin's Daughter
Grace Warrior spent some koala-ity time with her parents, all dressed as hippies for Halloween.
Christina Haack's Son
The Flip or Flop star shared a look at all her kids' costumes, but her family costume with fiancé Josh Hall and Hudson (her son with Ant Anstead) was particularly out-of-this world.
Kim Kardashian's Daughter
North West and her friends Ryan and Haidyn went as "cereal killers."
Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager's Kids
Halloween "was a sweet one" for all the kiddos of the Today Show hosts, who teamed up to trick-or-treat.
Andy Cohen's Son
The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host went trick or treating with his son Benjamin in matching astronaut costumes. "We went to SPACE tonight!!" the proud dad shared.
Mandy Moore's Son
The actress had a little help from her This Is Us crew for son Gus' first Halloween costume which appropriately takes after his nickname Goose.
"A special thank you to our #thisisus costume department for fixing my #momfail (I ordered his costume too early and he outgrew it) and adding some gussets on the side- they saved Gus's first Halloween!" Moore shared.
Mandy Moore's Son
Mandy couldn't resist squeezing her little cutie into a sushi roll costume, too.
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's Kids
The supermodel and her kids Vivian and Benjamin are "Tampa Bay pirates" — an homage to their Buccaneers QB dad.
Tyler Hubbard's Kids
The Florida Georgia Line singer and his family channeled characters from Cinderella with sons Luca and Atlas as Gus Gus and Jaq, respectively. Daughter Olivia looked adorable as the titular character.
Tori Roloff's Kids
The Little People, Big World star's little one's costumes are out of this world! Roloff shared adorable photos of son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 23 months, in adorable astronaut costumes.
"These two are ready to blast off this Halloween thanks to @potterybarnkids!!! Jackson comes out daily in a different costume these days and I kind of love it," the mom wrote alongside the cute photos. "If you're looking for cute costumes you gotta check out #pbkhalloween. I can't wait for Halloween (I really never thought I'd say that) because these two make it so much fun!"
Sadie Robertson's Daughter
Honey James is off to Neverland! Duck Dynasty alumna Robertson and husband Christian Huff — a.k.a. Wendy and Peter Pan — dressed their 5-month-old up as Tinkerbell, in the exact same costume Robertson herself wore 22 years ago! "You know what they say... When you wish upon a star," the proud mom captioned a series of photos on Instagram.
John Stamos' Son
Stamos and his wife Caitlin are well-documented Disney fans — the pair got engaged at Disneyland in 2017 — so it comes as no surprise that their 3-year-old son Billy is, as well!
"My little Beast with his Beauty Bell," the Fuller House star captioned a photo of his son and his playmate dressed up as the leads from Beauty and the Beast.
Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter
While the reality TV star didn't specify what daughter Penelope's goth-esque costume was inspired by, it looks like some of the inspiration may have been taken from newly engaged Kourt's own punk wardrobe as of late.
Snooki's Son
The former Jersey Shore star's three kids enjoyed a mid-October trip to the pumpkin patch, with youngest son Angelo winning the most-committed-to-the-theme award in a black-and-orange pumpkin-themed outfit.
Hoda Kotb's Daughters
Who says trick or treating is just for Halloween? The Today co-host got a jump start, taking daughters Haley and Hope out in search of candy a week ahead of the holiday.
While Kotb went as the sun — alongside mom Sami and sister Hala, who went as the moon and stars — Hope dressed up as a puppy, while Haley went as a unicorn.
"We went trick or treating a week early ...no one answered the first 2 doors...but on the 3rd door we got a reeses. #nevergiveup," Kotb playfully captioned the adorable shot.
Ryan & Kayla Lochte's Kids
The Olympic swimmer and his family opted for a "creepy and kooky" costume this year: The Addams Family! While Lochte and his wife went as Gomez and Morticia, their daughter Liv dressed as Wednesday, while her older brother Caiden went as Pugsley.