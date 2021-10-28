See All of the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2021

From spooky to sweet, see what costumes these famous little ones are dressing up in this Halloween 

By Sophie Dodd Updated November 01, 2021 01:56 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 39

Jessica Simpson's Kids

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson dressed as Caddyshack characters, while their three little ones (daughters Maxwell and Birdie and son Ace) each did their own thing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 39

Ayesha & Stephen Curry's Kids

The Curry kids each went for an individual costume: daughters Riley and Ryan went as Cruella de Vil and a fairy, respectively, while son Canon was a dinosaur. 

3 of 39

Jana Kramer's Kids

The singer's daughter, Jolie, and son, Jace, looked super cute as Wonder Woman and Superman.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 39

Mario Lopez's Sons

The Saved By the Bell alum twinned with his sons Dominic and Santino (who seemed less than thrilled) as Instagram star CholoFit Creeper and Lil Mr. E, the founder of meme page Foos Gone Wild. 

Advertisement

5 of 39

Chanel Iman's Daughters

The model shared sweet snaps of her two little ones, Callie and Cassie, dressed as an astronaut and a teddy bear. 

6 of 39

Tiffani Thiessen's Kids

"Happy Potterween!" the Saved by the Bell alum captioned this shot of her family in costume, complete with husband Brady Smith as Hagrid, daughter Harper as Hermione and son Holt as Harry Potter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 39

Zoe Saldana's Kids

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and her husband Marco Perego Saldana looked spooky as The Nightmare Before Christmas characters, while sons Zen and twins Cy and Bowie all dressed up individually. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 39

Cardi B's Daughter

We're bewitched by Kulture and her mom twinning with their broomsticks and witch hats. 

Advertisement

9 of 39

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter

Kaavia James rocked a number of costumes this Halloween, including dressing as a baby zombie alongside her parents. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 39

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters

Bryant's youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, looked magical as butterfly fairies!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 39

Sasha Pieterse's Son

Grease lightning! The Pretty Little Liars alum went as a Pink lady, while her husband and son Hendrix twinned as T-Birds. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 39

Danielle Brooks's Daughter

The Orange Is the New Black star and her fiancé went as condiments, while their daughter Freeya looked adorable as a mouse with cheese. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 39

Ashley Tisdale's Daughter

The High School Musical alum and her husband Christopher French went as characters from the beloved children's book Where the Wild Things Are, with daughter Jupiter dressed as Max. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 39

James Van Der Beek's Family

The Van Der Beek brood got into the spooky spirit as the characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 39

Kate Upton's Daughter

Boo! The model and her husband Justin Verlander channeled master scarers Mike and Sully from Monsters, Inc., while daughter Genevieve went as the adorable Boo.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 39

Lea Michele's Son

The Glee alum's 14-month-old son Ever went as a Bumblebee. Michele wrote on Instagram that they "couldn't decide between Squid Game and Money Heist," so they opted for a classic costume.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 39

Hoda Kotb's Daughters

The Today co-host took daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2, for a second round of trick-or-treating on Halloween, this time dressed as unicorns! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 39

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' Daughter

Credit: brittany matthews/ instagram

This family costume is so cute, it's almost Cruella. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 39

Carrie Underwood's Sons

The singer's kids Jacob and Isaiah scared up some super fun.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 39

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters

Credit: Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It's total puppy love for Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 39

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Daughter

Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie said she was fully in "mommy mode" (with dad Travis fully in "Michael Myers mode") to chaperone a mermaid-attired Stormi's Halloween festivities

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 39

Nick Cannon's Twins

Credit: Abby De La Rosa/ instagram

We're going to call... this adorable! Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa posed with their sons  Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in Ghostbusters-themed costumes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 39

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade's Daughter

Credit: Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Kaavia James made it look "Easy" to channel the superstar singer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 39

Bindi Irwin's Daughter

Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Grace Warrior spent some koala-ity time with her parents, all dressed as hippies for Halloween.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 39

Christina Haack's Son

Credit: Christina Haack/Instagram

The Flip or Flop star shared a look at all her kids' costumes, but her family costume with fiancé Josh Hall and Hudson (her son with Ant Anstead) was particularly out-of-this world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 39

Kim Kardashian's Daughter

Credit: Tracy Romulus/Instagram

North West and her friends Ryan and Haidyn went as "cereal killers."

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 39

Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager's Kids

Credit: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Halloween "was a sweet one" for all the kiddos of the Today Show hosts, who teamed up to trick-or-treat. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 39

Andy Cohen's Son

The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host went trick or treating with his son Benjamin in matching astronaut costumes. "We went to SPACE tonight!!" the proud dad shared.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 39

Mandy Moore's Son

The actress had a little help from her This Is Us crew for son Gus' first Halloween costume which appropriately takes after his nickname Goose.

"A special thank you to our #thisisus costume department for fixing my #momfail (I ordered his costume too early and he outgrew it) and adding some gussets on the side- they saved Gus's first Halloween!" Moore shared.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 39

Mandy Moore's Son

Mandy couldn't resist squeezing her little cutie into a sushi roll costume, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 39

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's Kids

Credit: Gisele Bundchen/Instagram; Inset: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The supermodel and her kids Vivian and Benjamin are "Tampa Bay pirates" — an homage to their Buccaneers QB dad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 39

Tyler Hubbard's Kids

The Florida Georgia Line singer and his family channeled characters from Cinderella with sons Luca and Atlas as Gus Gus and Jaq, respectively. Daughter Olivia looked adorable as the titular character.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 39

Tori Roloff's Kids

Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram (2)

The Little People, Big World star's little one's costumes are out of this world! Roloff shared adorable photos of son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 23 months, in adorable astronaut costumes. 

"These two are ready to blast off this Halloween thanks to @potterybarnkids!!! Jackson comes out daily in a different costume these days and I kind of love it," the mom wrote alongside the cute photos. "If you're looking for cute costumes you gotta check out #pbkhalloween. I can't wait for Halloween (I really never thought I'd say that) because these two make it so much fun!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 39

Sadie Robertson's Daughter

Credit: Sadie Robertson/ instagram

Honey James is off to Neverland! Duck Dynasty alumna Robertson and husband Christian Huff — a.k.a. Wendy and Peter Pan — dressed their 5-month-old up as Tinkerbell, in the exact same costume Robertson herself wore 22 years ago! "You know what they say... When you wish upon a star," the proud mom captioned a series of photos on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 39

John Stamos' Son

Credit: John Stamos/Instagram. Inset: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Stamos and his wife Caitlin are well-documented Disney fans — the pair got engaged at Disneyland in 2017 — so it comes as no surprise that their 3-year-old son Billy is, as well!

"My little Beast with his Beauty Bell," the Fuller House star captioned a photo of his son and his playmate dressed up as the leads from Beauty and the Beast. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 39

Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

While the reality TV star didn't specify what daughter Penelope's goth-esque costume was inspired by, it looks like some of the inspiration may have been taken from newly engaged Kourt's own punk wardrobe as of late. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 39

Snooki's Son

Credit: Snooki/Instagram. Inset: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The former Jersey Shore star's three kids enjoyed a mid-October trip to the pumpkin patch, with youngest son Angelo winning the most-committed-to-the-theme award in a black-and-orange pumpkin-themed outfit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 39

Hoda Kotb's Daughters

Credit: Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Who says trick or treating is just for Halloween? The Today co-host got a jump start, taking daughters Haley and Hope out in search of candy a week ahead of the holiday. 

While Kotb went as the sun — alongside mom Sami and sister Hala, who went as the moon and stars — Hope dressed up as a puppy, while Haley went as a unicorn. 

"We went trick or treating a week early ...no one answered the first 2 doors...but on the 3rd door we got a reeses. #nevergiveup," Kotb playfully captioned the adorable shot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 39

Ryan & Kayla Lochte's Kids

The Olympic swimmer and his family opted for a "creepy and kooky" costume this year: The Addams Family! While Lochte and his wife went as Gomez and Morticia, their daughter Liv dressed as Wednesday, while her older brother Caiden went as Pugsley. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next