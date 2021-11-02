Bruce Willis Is Unrecognizable in Halloween Costume Alongside Daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7

Bruce Willis got into character for Halloween this year.

The actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared photos from their holiday weekend on Instagram Monday, showing their two daughters smiling as Bruce, 66, stood behind them wearing a life-like mask. Daughters Mabel Ray, 9, and Evelyn Penn, 7, showed off their costumes, a Harley Quinn jokester and an inflatable unicorn, respectively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hope you had a Happy Halloween 🎃 We sure did AND we picked up this rando guy along the way, just don't tell my husband 😉," Heming Willis joked in the caption.

Bruce's 30-year-old daughter Scout Willis commented, "This mask remains horrifying.. what a family heirloom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In March, Heming Willis, 43, posted a loving tribute to the actor in honor of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

"Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo," the model joked at the time alongside a photo of the pair cuddling up together. "That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

RELATED VIDEO: Demi Moore Says It Was 'Important' to Star Alongside Daughters in New Andie Swimwear Campaign

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," she added. "There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet."

The Die Hard actor shares Scout, Rumer Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 27, with his ex-wife Demi Moore.