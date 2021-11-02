Andy Cohen and his 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen dressed up as astronauts for the holiday

Andy Cohen Says Son Ben, 2, Hasn't 'Asked for the Candy Once' Since Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

Andy Cohen's 2½-year-old surprisingly hasn't requested his Halloween candy haul in the days since trick-or-treating.

On Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 53, shared a pair of photos of himself and son Benjamin Allen as they stepped out in New York City for Halloween. The pair smiled in matching astronaut spacesuits for the holiday, holding hands and posing in front of Halloween decorations.

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!! Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween," the proud dad captioned the Instagram post.

While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, Cohen shared that Benjamin hasn't yet asked to eat any of the candy they picked up.

"We got home with this big bag of candy, and he kept saying, 'More candy! More candy!' He wanted more. We get home — he has not asked for the candy once. I put it in the closet. It's forgotten. He loves lollipops. 'Pop-pops.' And he got a bunch of pop-pops, but...."

Cohen welcomed Ben via surrogate in February 2019. In August, the Bravo star opened up to PEOPLE about how his dating life has changed since welcoming his son, saying the stakes are "absolutely" higher now that he is a father.

"Now there's an endgame," he said, noting that he has more than just himself to consider when choosing a potential partner. "Are you going to be a good stepfather? It's changed everything."