Anderson Cooper Shows Son Wyatt's Vintage Batman Halloween Costume, Explains Why Included Toy Vacuum

Anderson Cooper says his 18-month-old son Wyatt is "obsessed" with cleaning products and likes to pretend to vacuum

Anderson Cooper dressed son Wyatt Morgan in an eclectic, vintage Halloween costume this year.

On The Drew Barrymore Show Monday, the CNN anchor, 54, shared that his 18-month-old dressed as a makeshift Batman for the holiday. Calling it a "weird picture," Cooper showcased a snapshot in which Wyatt stands in a Batman mask and cape while holding a toy vacuum.

"Let me just quickly explain. Chip Kidd, who did the book jacket for my book, is an amazing designer. He has an incredible Batman collection and his mom, in the '60s, made him that Batman cape," the Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty author says.

"So Chip gave me the cape that he had as a kid and one of those vintage Batman masks from when I was a kid," says Cooper, adding, "And my son is obsessed with cleaning products. He is obsessed. It doesn't actually vacuum, it just makes the sound of a vacuum. And it is the greatest gift he has ever received in his life."

In September, Cooper, who co-parents Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani, told PEOPLE where he stands on expanding his family: "Would I want to have more kids? I would, definitely. It would certainly be nice for Wyatt to have a sibling. Yeah, it would be."

He added that Wyatt is "so happy and giggly" these days.

"He does this thing where we go to a coffee place and he'll walk around and look at people, and once they make eye contact with him he'll laugh," Cooper said. "I love how he interacts with strangers and takes joy in them. I'm charmed by everything he does, annoyingly. And being there when he wakes up and taking him out of the crib, it's just the best."

"I suddenly think like, 'Oh my God, there's going to be a time when he won't let me kiss his face all over or hold his hand even.' I just want to rub his tummy right now as much as I can, because I know at a certain point he'll be like, 'Just get away from me,' " said Cooper.