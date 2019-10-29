The Cutest Celebrity Kids Costumes of Halloween 2019

It doesn't get much sweeter than these stars and their mini-mes
By Diane J. Cho
October 28, 2019 10:10 PM

Kaavia Wade

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gabrielle Union and her youngest shared this adorable twinning moment as the two wore matching costumes inspired by the actress’ beloved 2000 cheerleading movie Bring It On. 

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!” mom Kylie Jenner gushed on Instagram, captioning this photo of her and Travis Scott’s first child wearing a replica of Jenner’s 2019 Met Gala dress.

Taylor & Brayden El Moussa

Christina Anstead/ Instagram

Christina Anstead’s two kiddos, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, went as Toy Story‘s Woody and a beautiful boho fairy.

Brayden El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

At Tarek’s house, Brayden went for a different loveable character and matched with his dad in Paw Patrol costumes.

Greyson & Meilani Mathews

Roger Mathews/Instagram. Inset: Jim Spellman/Getty

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni Farley’s ex Roger Mathews shared images and videos on Instagram of his two children dressed as the iconic T-Bird Danny Zuko and “bad” Sandy Olsson from the movie musical Grease. However, Mathews ended up catching a lot of heat from social media users, who did not approve of the kids’ fake cigarettes.

Aspen, Hayes & Hart Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

The Edmonds kiddies went with mom Meghan King Edmonds to the pumpkin patch wearing a dino suit, Elsa from Frozen-inspired blue sparkly dress and comfy monster-inspired onesies.

Rainbow & Forest Rotella

Holly Madison/Instagram

Mama Holly Madison donned a Dolores from Westworld costume, while her daughter dressed up as Rapunzel and her son as Spider-Man as they met Frozen‘s Elsa and Anna.

Cree & Cairo Hardrict

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry’s littles ones went as Spider-Man and a cuddly lamb.

Gia & Dominic Lopez

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Former Saved By the Bell star Mario Lopez took his kids to a Halloween-themed party dressed as the iconic Cap`n Crunch, while the kids went as Black Panther and a vintage clown.

Molly & Riley Manno

Ali Manno/ Instagram

“Maleficent and her uhhhhh…chicken,” former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno captioned a photo of her kids cheesin’ it up at the pumpkin patch in their costumes. 

Emily Dale Griffin

Sutton Foster/ Instagram

On Instagram, Sutton Foster shared a rare glimpse at her daughter, who dressed as Snoopy this year.

Kenzie Cameron

Dana Pleasant/Getty

Beverley Mitchell and her daughter donned their finest unicorn princess ensembles for the GoGo squeeZ GoGoWeen Halloween Launch Event in L.A.

