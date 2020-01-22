Hallmark Star Jill Wagner Reveals Sex of Baby on the Way — with Krispy Kreme Donuts!

Jill Wagner and David Lemanowicz Steve Erle

Jill Wagner is having a baby girl!

The Hallmark Channel actress, 41, and husband David Lemanowicz, 43, who are expecting their first child together, recently revealed the baby’s sex at a gathering of family and friends at Wagner’s farm in Tennessee.

The couple chose a very sweet delivery method for their reveal.

“When I got the gender results from my doctor, they were sealed. I took them to Krispy Kreme donuts, my favorite, and had them fill the donuts with either pink or blue frosting depending on gender,” Wagner tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“No one knew what the sex of the baby was until David and I bit into the donuts at the reveal party. We had lots of friends and family around. It was a beautiful night and quite the surprise, as my husband kept referring to the baby as ‘Thor’ in the months preceding the reveal.”

Adds Wagner jokingly, “For the record, we are not naming her Thor.”

Image zoom Jill Wagner and friends at her L.A. shower Steve Erle

Image zoom Jill Wagner at her baby shower Steve Erle

Wagner and Lemanowicz’s celebratory festivities continued with a baby shower in L.A., thrown by a group of her long-term pals.

“The thing I loved the most was being surrounded by the people who made memories with me from my 17 years in L.A.,” says Wagner. “The fact that a lot of them are still around and supporting me at this stage in my life means the world to me.”

The baby is the first for the Hearts of Winter star and the second child for Lemanowicz, who is already dad to daughter Lija, 9. The couple have been married since April 2017 and can’t wait to meet their new addition.

Wagner says they’ve already chosen a name that may have a celebratory nod to when their baby girl was conceived. “I thought I knew exactly what she would be called, and then I changed it due to the fact that she was conceived on July 4th, so this is going to be a truly patriotic name,” she hints.

Image zoom Jill Wagner at her baby shower Steve Erle

Wagner’s rep confirmed her happy news to PEOPLE last November.

“My husband and I had been trying for a while and I finally stopped stressing over it and made an appointment with a fertility doctor,” she revealed at the time.

“We actually found out at the doctor’s appointment that I was already pregnant. It was shocking, scary and the best feeling in the world all at once!”

Image zoom Jill Wagner and Victor Webster in Hearts of Winter Farah Nosh/Crown Media United States LLC

Wagner, who is due in April, says she’s received a ton of great parenting advice thus far and is going to try and focus on doing the best she can for herself and her family.

“I think the best advice I have received in regards to parenting is ‘Your best is good enough,’ ” she says. “I think we all compare ourselves to others at one time or another. I find people love to give you ‘the best way to do this’ advice and while I appreciate all of it, I also have to remember that this is my journey and I can only do my best, not someone else’s version of that. I think when you think of it that way it alleviates a lot of stress.”

Wagner is keeping busy with work for as long as she can. Her latest Hallmark movie Hearts of Winter premieres Saturday and costars Victor Webster, her costar from 2017’s A Harvest Wedding.