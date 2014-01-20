"They're all preternaturally gifted artists -- they probably spend 80 percent of their free time drawing," the proud mom says.

Sarah Jessica Parker: My Kids Are 'Required' to Write Thank You Cards

Courtesy Hallmark Cards

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her poise and grace both onscreen and off, so it should come as no surprise teaching her kids to be polite is a top priority for this parent.

“My daughters write thank you notes, and they’re just learning to read and be able to spell,” the actress told PEOPLE of her 4-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta, while attending Thursday’s launch of her namesake collection for Hallmark.

“It takes a significant amount of time just to do one, and they need a lot of adult supervision.”

While the girls “aren’t required to do as much” as their big brother, James Wilkie, 11, Parker adds, “eventually they will be expected to share their appreciation with someone.”

When they’re not learning the importance of please and thank you, the twins are expressing themselves in other ways. “They’re all preternaturally gifted artists — they probably spend 80 percent of their free time drawing,” the proud mom says.

“Every morning before breakfast, we have to drag them away from drawing and painting, even my son. They’re far more gifted than I ever was.”

The Sex and the City star, 48, says her family likes to channel that creativity into homemade cards. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, friends and family can expect some hand-crafted holiday greetings.

“Since I was a little girl, we were not allowed to buy valentines, and my children do the same thing — a piece of cardboard from tights or pantyhose, they have to cut out their own construction paper, cut out their own doilies. We do it every year.”

So does Parker have a favorite piece of art hanging on the refrigerator? “You can’t pick a favorite when you have three kids!”