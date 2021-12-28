Paul Greene, who has starred in eight Hallmark Christmas movies, including the new film Christmas CEO, is over the moon with his little boy

Hallmark Star Paul Greene Shares the First Photos of His New Baby Boy Austin: 'We Are So In Love'

Paul Greene and fianceé Katie Austin are sharing the first photos of their 2-week-old son, Austin.

"Austin is the most wonderful Christmas gift that Katie and I could give each other," Greene tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so in love with him. Not only is he is adorable, but chill and considerate — a really good baby."

Baby Austin, whom the couple welcomed to the world on Dec. 12, weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. when he was born two weeks later than expected in Santa Monica, California after an intense four-day labor. Already, the newborn has gained a pound.

"Katie is breast-feeding Austin who has a good appetite," says Greene, the star of eight Hallmark Christmas movies, including the new film Christmas CEO with actress Marisol Nichols. "I have been changing his diaper 10 times a day!"

Greene is also the father of Oliver, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Angi Greene Fletcher, but it has been a long time since he has cared for a newborn. Katie, who is a first-time mother, is amazed at how loving and helpful Greene has been during these early days.

"Paul is the most extraordinary father in the world," says Katie, who is studying for her master's degree in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), which uses language to bring about changes in a person's thoughts and behavior.

"I am usually a take-charge person, but I had to lay low the first nine days after an unexpected C-section and let Paul take care of some of Austin's needs," she shares. "His help has made it easy."

Greene, who was hoping they could have a natural home birth, says that Katie smiles all of the time and is ecstatic despite their change of birth plans which took them to the hospital for the delivery.

"Katie is a legend," he says. "We are about to go for her first beach walk since the birth. I have a dad's harness where I carry Austin as he snuggles in like a little bug. We are excited for all three of us to take a stroll."

The couple feels lucky that Austin sleeps quite a bit and allows them four to five-hour stretches without having to get up.

"We feed him twice a night but he is an epic sleeper after I read him Paddington bear books," says the actor.

Their two cats, Kismet and Robbie, have gotten over their initial jealousy, and also love the new addition to their family.

"We are all getting ready to go to our vacation cabin on Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains," says Greene.

But for now, he is relishing the quiet time.