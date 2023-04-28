Hallmark Couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini Expecting Their First Baby — See Her Baby Bump!

Alvina August and Marco Grazzini are each adding a new role to their résumé: mom and dad!

The Hallmark actors, who have been dating since 2014, are expecting their first baby together, they revealed on Instagram earlier this month.

Sharing a photo from the top down, showing August's feet peeking out from beneath her bump as ultrasound photos are laid out in front of them, they captioned the joint post, "💕AUGUST 2023💕♾🦁👍🏽."

August's post was met with congratulations from many, including her sister, who said she "couldn't think two people that are better suited to be parents."

"The whole family is over the moon to welcome this blessing into the world soon! 💖💛💚💙🥳 Congratulations @alvinaaugust & @themarcograzzini 🥳🥳."

The mom-to-be, 38, shared an update, giving a better look at her bump as she danced around the video's frame.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming show of love for our little llama. Yes, baby is doing well. As for me, my skin's dry, bladder won't let me be great & I'm down to my last pair of stretchy waist pants but my hair is long & that nausea🤢 is gone!!!!!! 👍🏽😏," she captioned the fun video.

The couple announced their engagement in 2019 in an Instagram post taken in Indonesia that June, where August held up her hand and revealed a ring on her ring finger.