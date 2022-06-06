Hallmark Stars Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'
Congratulations are in order for Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally!
The Hallmark stars have welcomed a baby together, Gonzalo announced on Instagram Sunday.
The Cut, Color, Murder star, 40, shared a sweet photo featuring an infant's hand wrapped around Gonzalo and longtime partner McNally's fingers.
"Our hearts are full…Welcome baby M ♥️," she captioned the post.
The exciting news comes as a surprise as neither of the parents shared that they were expecting.
The couple, who starred in Hallmark's The Sweetest Heart together, received several congratulatory messages from friends in the comments of the post.
"Eeeeeeeee!!! Congratulations!!!" wrote Rachael Leigh Cook.
Gonzalo's Dodgeball costar Justin Long added, "Whaaaaaat??? Julie!!! You had a REAL baby! (I hope our movie baby doesn't get jealous) Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"
Andrea Brooks, who stars in When Calls the Heart with McNally, left a string of pink heart emojis on the post.
The couple has yet to share the name or sex of the newborn.