NBC News' Hallie Jackson Expecting Her First Child — a Baby Girl!

Hallie Jackson had some extra exciting news to break!

Jackson, who is NBC News’ chief White House Correspondent, revealed she’s expecting her first child during Sunday Today with Willie Geist’s Sunday Mail segment.

“Our next question comes from me in New York City,” Geist playfully said. “I ask, ‘Hallie, do you have some news for us this morning?’ ”

“Little bit,” Jackson replied. “ Frank [Thorp] and I did our family Christmas card a little early this year. Wanna take a little peek?”

Flashing an image of the card up on the screen, the couple can be seen cuddling on the couch while Jackson holds up a baby onesie with the words “Guess what?” written on it.

“We’re so excited,” she added. “I feel awesome.”

Asked about how her pregnancy journey has been thus far, Jackson, who revealed that the baby is due in early April, said she experienced “a lot of exhaustion” during her first trimester.

“But we’re halfway there,” she added.

The mom-to-be went on to explain that her decision to wear blue while she broke the big news was just a “decoy.”

“I don’t have a hot pink one,” she added, as she revealed the couple is expecting a baby girl.

Image zoom Hallie Jackson and Willie Geist NBC

Opening up about the happy news, Jackson wrote on Twitter that she felt “overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and support.”

“Thank you, truly. and a shoutout from Frank and me to @TODAYshow & @WillieGeist for making this morning memorable (and a bonus surprise cameo from @hodakotb!)” she wrote, alongside a slideshow of images — one of which showed Today host Hoda Kotb giving Jackson a hug.

Sharing the happy photo of her and Thorp holding their baby on the way’s onesie, she described pregnancy as “our best adventure yet.”

In his own social media post, Thorp, an NBC News Capitol Hill Producer and Reporter, wrote, “Every day is an adventure with @hallie_gram by my side, and I can’t wait to show this little person the world as a family!! Sleepless nights start in April!”

overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and support. thank you, truly. and a shoutout from Frank and me to @TODAYshow & @WillieGeist for making this morning memorable (and a bonus surprise cameo from @hodakotb!) https://t.co/ZApEMxtcD9 pic.twitter.com/NbtfE2B7Nv — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) November 17, 2019

“Frank and I have had some incredible adventures together, but I predict parenthood will be our happiest, craziest one yet. And it’s a bonus that we both cover Washington politics, since it means we’re already used to sleepless nights and lots of crying,” Jackson says in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Added Thorp, “We are so overwhelmingly excited to bring this little person into the world. Life is such an amazing adventure with Hallie as my partner, and I can’t wait to show this baby the world as a family.”

Image zoom Frank Thorp and Hallie Jackson NBC

Image zoom Frank Thorp NBC

Jackson previously teased her big news on Twitter, as she hinted that a “very special surprise” would be revealed on Sunday’s show.

“Cheers to a hilarious morning filling in on @TODAYshow!” she wrote on Friday. back at it tomorrow with @WillieGeist… and a *very special* surprise see you then…”