Halle Berry's Baby News Makes Readers Very Happy

Here are this week’s five stories that sparked the strongest reactions from PEOPLE.com readers, from happy, sad, laugh out loud, and angry – to wow.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez added to their family with the happy arrival of their baby boy, Maceo-Robert, a little brother for Berry’s 5½-year-old daughter Nahla, who enthusiastically pranced about the hospital corridor.

The revelation that syndicated daytime talk host Steve Harvey was homeless for three years during the early ’80s caught readers by surprise. “I had nowhere to go,” he says of those dismal days.

Her 22-year marriage to Bruce Jenner now a thing of the past (until the reality show episodes air), Kris Jenner admitted she never should have divorced previous husband Robert Kardashian. This did not sit well with readers.

It was the news everybody feared but hoped would not come to pass: the body found in a San Francisco hospital stairwell might have been that of patient Lynne Spalding, who’d been missing for 18 days.

On a far happier note, a bare-cheeked Hulk Hogan spoofed Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” video in an ad for his Web hosting service. Even those not interested in his services still had to admit, that Hulk can sure fill out a thong.