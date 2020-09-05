"Today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout!" Halle Berry said

Halle Berry Uses Her Son Maceo, 6, as a Weight During Workout: 'Fun for Him and Necessary for Me'

Halle Berry has come up with a playful way to share her love of fitness with son Maceo!

In the latest installment of her Fitness Friday Instagram series, the Oscar-winning actress, 54, walked her fans through her “home kiddie workout.”

“With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged,” she wrote alongside a video in which she practiced her squats while holding her 6-year-old son in her arms as a weight.

“Today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout!” the mom of two added. “Fun for him and *necessary* for me !”

Of course, like any good workout, Berry’s child-friendly sweat session didn’t stop after just one exercise.

Over on her Instagram Story, the actress showed off a few other ways to incorporate small children into a fitness routine.

With her son laid out on his back and resting on her bent knees and arms, Berry did some leg raises in tabletop position — keeping her Maceo perfectly balanced the whole time. Rounding out the workout, she also used Maceo to help add a level of difficulty as she did some partial deadlifts and hip lifts.

Berry, who shares her son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, is also a mother to 12-year-old daughter Nahla from a previous relationship.

Back in May, Berry also gave her fans a playful glimpse into how the mother-son pair were staying busy at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although some social media users criticized Berry for letting Maceo wear the footwear, Berry shrugged it off as “harmless fun.”