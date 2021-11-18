Halle Berry Says Her Son Maceo, 8, 'Dresses Up' in Her Shoes and Clothes: 'He Is Just a Clown'

Halle Berry has one stylish son!

The Bruised director, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of PEOPLE (The TV Show!) where she chatted with correspondent Jeremy Parsons about her latest film and two kids Nahla Ariela, 13, and son Maceo Robert, 8.

Asked about the last time her kids made her proud or made her laugh, Berry says her son "makes me laugh all the time because he dresses up in my shoes and my clothes."

"He is just a clown," she teases.

As for her daughter, Berry says she recently found out that the teenager is "getting all A's" and she "couldn't be more proud of her."

The actress shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, whom she split from in 2015, and daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry.

In the cover story for the December issue of Women's Health, the star opened up about how her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt influences her role as a mother.

Berry says her relationship with Hunt, whom she's been dating since last fall, has made her a "much better mother" to her two children.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she says of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."