Halle Berry Explains Why She Had to Shave Daughter Nahla's Head: 'She's Bald in the Back'

Halle Berry‘s daughter recently learned a valuable beauty lesson — but at a pretty steep price.

During a virtual appearance Tuesday on Jimmy Fallon‘s at-home edition of The Tonight Show, the actress revealed that she and her two kids (son Maceo-Robert, 6½, and daughter Nahla Ariela, 12) have been spending a lot of time in their pool at home while they social distance together during the coronavirus crisis. And their swimming every day has finally taken its toll on Nahla’s locks.

“We’re doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” recalled Berry, 53. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

The John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star tried “to stay calm” and helped her daughter put conditioner in her hair to try and work it out — but “30 minutes later,” it only got “tighter.” So her mom had to “shave it off,” explaining that Nahla is “bald in the back” now after the incident.

“She was not cool with that, but it was our only option. But now she gets it,” Berry told Fallon, 45. “I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.’ ”

Berry is private when it comes to posting photos of her children on social media and doesn’t often show their faces, but she has given glimpses at their life at home as of late.

Earlier this month, she shared a rare home video of her son passing the time by playing in his mom’s fashionable high-heeled shoes, captioning it, “#Quarantine Day 12 🥴.”

Some commenters were quick to criticize Berry for letting her child wear the pumps. But she was having none of it, saying in response to one user, “🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me? ♥️.”

When one fan wrote, “😍😍 she’s having the time of her life lol,” Berry replied with a polite correction: “Well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now ! ♥️.”

Image zoom Halle Berry and her kids Halle Berry/ Instagram

