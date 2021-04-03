The actress rarely shares photos of her children on social media

Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo with Her Daughter Nahla and Son Maceo: ‘The Moments That Matter Most’

Halle Berry is sharing a glimpse into the moments in her life that matter the most to her — time spent with her kids.

The actress, 54, shared a photo of herself with daughter Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 7, sitting on a beach Thursday. The trio sat huddled together facing the ocean in the snapshot, which Berry captioned, "the moments that matter most..."

Berry — who is private when it comes to posting photos of her children on social media and doesn't often show their faces — shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Last month, the Oscar winner celebrated Nahla's 13th birthday, marking the milestone with a sweet throwback photo of the mother-daughter pair.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," she wrote in the caption. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜"

On Friday, Berry shared some photos on Instagram from a recent photoshoot with boyfriend Van Hunt.

"this ain't no lukewarm kinda love 🤎," she wrote in the caption of the post, which included snapshots of the pair holding hands and laughing together.

Hunt, 51, opened up about his relationship with the actress in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week.

"The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting," said Hunt, who has a college-aged son named Drake.