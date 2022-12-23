Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'

The movie star surprised her kids with some inventive elf stunts to get in on the holiday spirit

By
Published on December 23, 2022 04:57 PM
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty

There's a new Christmas tradition in Halle Berry's household: elf... on the stove?

The Moonfall star, 56, is getting inventive with her Elf on the Shelf tradition this year, and she's sharing her results to Instagram.

"Naughty again this year! 🤷🏽‍♀️," Berry captioned three photos of her elves getting into a variety of shenanigans ahead of the holiday.

The setup was likely intended for Berry's two kids: 9-year-old Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, and 14-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. But she's offering her fans some elf ideas that'll get the entire family laughing.

In one image, an elf can be spotted sitting in a pot on the stove — which, for him, is unfortunately turned on and full of marshmallows.

Elsewhere, the crew of elves can be seen sitting on top of Berry's dog as the pup sleeps, as well as surrounded by a handful of peas on a table. The pea setup includes the words "oops we pea'd" written in, well, peas. It's safe to say Berry has taught her fans a thing or two about elf setups for yet another Christmas.

Halle Berry Shares Pics of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: ‘Naughty Again This Year’ (Brenton)
Halle Berry/instagram

This isn't the first time Berry's holiday friends have gotten into mischief. Back in 2020, she posted pictures of the elves planning to light the house on fire, peeing in cups and trying to pass it off as lemonade, sitting in a microwave full of popcorn, and getting abducted by an angry carton of milk.

"Our g--damn #ElfOnAShelf family is as mad about 2020 as everybody else! 🥴🙄," the actress wrote at the time.

Last year, Berry celebrated the holidays with her boyfriend Van Hunt, 52, as they shared a cryptic photo on Instagram of them peering through an open door. "Merry Christmas from our home to yours! 🎄," she captioned the post.

Also this week, Kim Kardashian's kids have gotten in on the elf shenanigans. To spread some holiday cheer, Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter North West drew on her 3-year-old brother Psalm's face in a new TikTok video — likely blaming it on the elf they left on his bed.

North gave him a monocle, a curly mustache, a soul patch, and some other forehead drawings, captioning the clip ,"Elf on the shelf ha ha ha."

