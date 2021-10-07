Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Son Maceo on His 8th Birthday: 'This Little Dude'

Happy birthday, Maceo!

Halle Berry marked her son's special milestone on Tuesday by sharing a rare photo of the young boy, writing on her Instagram, "this little dude is 8 today!"

The picture showed Maceo striking a pose while wearing what appeared to be a scarecrow costume with camouflage print shorts and striped socks. He capped off his unique look with a moss green hat, which covered his eyes.

"Happy Birthday THUNDER! ❤️," Berry, 55, added in the caption.

The Bruised director shares Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, and is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Nahla, whom she welcomed with ex Gabriel Aubry in 2008.

Berry is private when it comes to posting photos of her children on social media and doesn't often show their faces, though she has given glimpses into her family life.

Last year, Berry posted a playful exercise video that featured Maceo, joking at the time that it was her "home kiddie workout" amid the pandemic.

"With all the chaos that comes with virtual online learning, it can be difficult for little kids to stay energized and engaged," she wrote alongside the clip, in which she practiced her squats while holding her son in her arms as a weight. "So today, I thought I would throw my son Maceo into my workout! Fun for him and *necessary* for me!"

During a virtual panel hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association as part of the Sundance Film Festival in January, Berry opened up about the importance of teaching her son to challenge sexism in society.

"I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts," she said.

Speaking to fellow actress Robin Wright, Berry continued, "You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at 5, than girls are."