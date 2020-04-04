Halle Berry Responds to Criticism After Her Son, 6, Wears Heels: 'Have a Laugh and Some Compassion'

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Halle Berry/Instagram

Halle Berry shared a rare home video of her 6-year-old son Maceo-Robert passing the time by playing in his mom’s fashionable pumps.

“#Quarantine Day 12 🥴,” Berry captioned the post, showing her family’s attempt to lighten the mood and stay entertained while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Some commenters were quick to criticize Berry — who also shares daughter Nahla Ariela, 12, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez — for letting her child wear a pair of heels.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 harmless fun. Tryna survive right now. You feel me? ♥️,” the John Wick 3 actress said in response to one user.

When one commenter wrote, “😍😍 she’s having the time of her life lol,” Berry replied with a polite correction, writing, “well it’s a he (😂) and he is having a ball. Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now ! ♥️.”

In another response, the mom of two said, “It’s tight on these kids right now. Let’s have a laugh and some compassion yawl ! ♥️🙏🏽 .”

Some fans shared in the levity of the post, joking with Berry about how families were collectively “losing it” during social distancing — to which Berry responded, “yes we are.!!!!! 😂.”

When one commenter said “Aren’t kids the Greatest???” the actress wrote back, “all day eryday! ♥️.”

Elsewhere in the comment section, Berry also took relief in the fact that her youngest child didn’t injure himself in the at-home fashion show. “No broken bones ta-day. Thank God. But this quarantine is Real REAL ! ♥️🙏🏽.”

In response to a user who wrote, “That all dressed up and no where to go MOOD 💃💃💃💃,” Berry joked about keeping her kids contained during the pandemic: “Oh he got some place he tryna go, but his mama won’t let him ! 😂.”

Last May, Berry opened up about her policies when it comes to featuring her children on social media. The Oscar winner said she’s adamant about not showing their faces to protect their “safety.”

“I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me,” Berry told the Today show at the time. “They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

She added, “I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.”

