Halle Berry Talks Relationship with Van Hunt, Says Son Maceo, 8, 'Finally Sees Me Happy'

Halle Berry's son Maceo couldn't be happier that she's found her person in boyfriend Van Hunt.

In the February/March 2022 cover story for AARP The Magazine, the Oscar winner, 55, says "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders" in her personal and professional life.

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,' " says Berry, who is starring in the upcoming film Moonfall, out on Feb. 4.

"It was a very real moment for all of us," says the Bruised director of the family moment. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."

Halle Berry AARP cover Credit: Cliff Watts

Berry shares son Maceo, 8, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and daughter Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

"I have this new amazing love in my life," Berry says of Hunt. "Because of COVID we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to let only our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I'd never done it this way. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation."

The actress also tells AARP about feeling "stuck in relationships" in the past.

"We want to make it work; we want to fix it. Then we often jump into a new relationship to heal from the old one, and we're just rebounding and never taking the time to grow and take care of ourselves first," she explains.

halle berry and van hunt Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Berry and Hunt, a professional musician, went official with their relationship in September 2020. When the couple went public, a source told PEOPLE they had been seeing each other for "several months" and that he had met Berry's children.

In the cover story for the December issue of Women's Health, the star opened up about how her relationship with Hunt has made her a "much better mother" to her two children.

"I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said of her life with Hunt. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."