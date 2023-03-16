Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 15th Birthday: 'Sweet Angel'

Halle Berry's little girl is growing up!

The Moonfall star, 56, celebrated daughter Nahla Ariela's 15th birthday on Thursday with an Instagram tribute showing candids of the teen without showing her face.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!" the proud mom shares.

"Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽."

The first photo in the carousel is a picture of the actress and her daughter from years ago, in a frame that says, "Love you more."

Nahla has her back to the camera in the more recent second photo, where she lays on a hammock above a body of water, wearing a green t-shirt and denim shorts. The last photo shows the teen in an oversized button-down flannel, tipping a hat down over her face as she sits with her legs crossed.

In addition to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, Berry is also mom to 9-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

Last year, Berry got candid about how her kids are regarding her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt in the February/March 2022 cover story for AARP The Magazine.

The Oscar winner said "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders," both personally and professionally.

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,' " she shared.

"It was a very real moment for all of us," said the Bruised director of the family moment. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."