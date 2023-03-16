Halle Berry Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 15th Birthday: 'Sweet Angel'

Halle Berry is mom to son Maceo, 9, and daughter Nahla, 15

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 03:19 PM

Halle Berry's little girl is growing up!

The Moonfall star, 56, celebrated daughter Nahla Ariela's 15th birthday on Thursday with an Instagram tribute showing candids of the teen without showing her face.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!" the proud mom shares.

"Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first photo in the carousel is a picture of the actress and her daughter from years ago, in a frame that says, "Love you more."

Nahla has her back to the camera in the more recent second photo, where she lays on a hammock above a body of water, wearing a green t-shirt and denim shorts. The last photo shows the teen in an oversized button-down flannel, tipping a hat down over her face as she sits with her legs crossed.

Halle Berry and her kids
Halle Berry Instagram

In addition to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry, Berry is also mom to 9-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez.

Last year, Berry got candid about how her kids are regarding her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt in the February/March 2022 cover story for AARP The Magazine.

The Oscar winner said "for the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders," both personally and professionally.

Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla's 15th Birthday with Rare Photos of the Teen: 'Sweet Angel'
Halle Berry, Nahla Aubry. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Halle Berry/instagram

"I really believe I've found my person. My son Maceo on his own did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. This makes me happy,' " she shared.

"It was a very real moment for all of us," said the Bruised director of the family moment. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are okay with my decisions."

Related Articles
Halle Berry Van Hunt Birthday
Halle Berry Celebrates Boyfriend Van Hunt on His Birthday: 'Can't Remember Living Without You'
halle berry and van hunt
Halle Berry Talks Relationship with Van Hunt, Says Son Maceo, 8, 'Finally Sees Me Happy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpiHohHp73R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
James Van Der Beek Celebrates 46th Birthday by Sharing Photos with All 6 Kids: 'Middle Age Rocks'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's Relationship Timeline
Kyle Richards and Daughters Share Photos Celebrating as Youngest Portia Turns 15
Kyle Richards and Daughters Celebrate as Youngest Portia Turns 15 — See the Fun Photos!
Halle Berry/Instagram
See Halle Berry Amp Up Her Rainy Day Outfit with Leather — and a Designer Handbag! 
Halle Berry, winner of the #SeeHer Award, poses in the press room with Champagne Collet & OBC Wines as they celebrate the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halle Berry Shares Photos of Hilarious Elf on the Shelf Setups: 'Naughty Again This Year'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max and Emme's 15th Birthday with a Video That Includes Ben Affleck
Marlowe Sturridge and Sienna Miller attend the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Halle Berry and Van Hunt Christmas
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Honors Her 'Earth Angel' Daughter on Her 14th Birthday: 'Humbled by Your Presence'
Halle Berry Takes the Plunge in Daring, Skin-Baring Jumpsuit
Halle Berry Stuns in Skin-Baring Jumpsuit: 'Life Ain't Always Perfect But This Damn Jumpsuit Is'
Matthew McConaughey celebs with teens
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
Kylie Jenner Stormi bday
Kylie Jenner Calls Stormi the 'Most Special Girl' on 5th Birthday: 'Life Gave Me the Gift of You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CncafDxJ2Qt/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago's 5th Birthday: 'Proud to be Your Mom'
Tom Brady's Parents Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. Kiss Granddaughter Vivi
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of His Parents Kissing Granddaughter Vivian, 10, After Retirement News