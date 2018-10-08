Halle Berry and Ex Olivier Martinez Reunite for Son Maceo's Halloween-Themed Birthday Party

Halle Berry had a spooktacular time with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

On Sunday, the former couple, who divorced in 2017 after three years of marriage, were together again in Los Angeles for son Maceo-Robert‘s 5th birthday party at The Coop.

Berry and Martinez, both 52, organized a Halloween-themed bash complete with a petting zoo from Reptacular Animals, activities from Mini & Me Crafts and cupcakes by Blue Cupcake.

The mother of two shared several fun photos from the festivities on her Instagram Story, including one in which she smiles for a photo-op with Martinez, who is nervously holding a yellow python snake. “Before the incident. Olivier handles with a bit more grace,” she captioned the image.

Berry and Martinez, who split in October 2015 and finalized their divorce in January 2017, welcomed their only child together on Oct. 5, 2013. The Oscar winner is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela from her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

“Five years ago I doubled my blessings. Happy birthday MACEY MACE!” Berry also wrote on Instagram.

“We love you SO much Macey Mace! Happy Birthday!” the proud parent captioned another picture from the “Haunty” birthday.

In yet snapshot series, shared by The Coop, Berry and Martinez were all smiles as they celebrated their son in front of his tray of cupcakes.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Berry and Martinez continue to be amicable following their separation for the sake of their son.

“They are devoted to their children and co-parent quite amicably. That is their new normal,” the insider said. “He loves being a dad.”

More recently, in July, Berry shared a rare photo showing Maceo’s face during a Bora Bora family vacation.

Amid her workout routines and acting career, the star loves to spend time with her two kids. When she does have free moments, Berry previously told PEOPLE, “It’s all kid-related,” adding, “When I happen to have free time I am always thinking about what can I do with them.”

“What can I do to have those moments really matter?” explained the Monster’s Ball actress. “I want that quality time because I know quantity is sometimes limited.”