Halle Berry & Nahla: Two of a Kind
BEACH BABES
Wherever Halle goes, Nahla follows! The 2-year-old and mom stroll hand-in-hand on L.A.'s Redondo Beach on July 15.
ATTENTION, PLEASE!
It's a love match: Berry comes face-to-face with her adorable mini-me during a playdate at Griffith Park in L.A. on July 11.
THINK PINK
Berry pulls the ultimate mommy balancing act on July 8, carrying poncho-wearing Nahla, two handbags, a feathered friend and a sippy cup to lunch at Barefoot Restaurant in West Hollywood.
MINI EQUESTRIAN
Yay or neigh? While mom looks on, Nahla excitedly shows off her stellar horseback-riding skills during a trip to Griffith Park on June 2.
STOP & SHOP
Mom's got the bags, thanks! The lovely ladies enjoy a mommy-daughter shopping trip on May 26, picking up a few toys in Century City, Calif.
PUCKER UP
Mwah! Nahla gets ready to plant one on Berry – who split from partner Gabriel Aubry in the spring – while kicking back at the beach in Malibu on May 12.
PLAYGROUND PALS
Playtime! It's sunshine and smiles all around for Berry and Nahla, who cuddle at Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills on March 5, a week before the tot's second birthday.