Halle Berry & Nahla: Two of a Kind

Horseback riding! Park playdates! See how the birthday girl – she turns 44 on Aug. 14! – and her adorable tot spend their mommy-and-me time
By Kate Hogan Updated January 04, 2022 05:02 PM

BEACH BABES

Credit: Ramey

Wherever Halle goes, Nahla follows! The 2-year-old and mom stroll hand-in-hand on L.A.'s Redondo Beach on July 15.

ATTENTION, PLEASE!

Credit: Fame

It's a love match: Berry comes face-to-face with her adorable mini-me during a playdate at Griffith Park in L.A. on July 11.

THINK PINK

Credit: GSI Media

Berry pulls the ultimate mommy balancing act on July 8, carrying poncho-wearing Nahla, two handbags, a feathered friend and a sippy cup to lunch at Barefoot Restaurant in West Hollywood.

MINI EQUESTRIAN

Credit: GSI Media

Yay or neigh? While mom looks on, Nahla excitedly shows off her stellar horseback-riding skills during a trip to Griffith Park on June 2.

STOP & SHOP

Credit: Ramey

Mom's got the bags, thanks! The lovely ladies enjoy a mommy-daughter shopping trip on May 26, picking up a few toys in Century City, Calif.

PUCKER UP

Credit: Ramey

Mwah! Nahla gets ready to plant one on Berry – who split from partner Gabriel Aubry in the spring – while kicking back at the beach in Malibu on May 12.

PLAYGROUND PALS

Credit: Fame

Playtime! It's sunshine and smiles all around for Berry and Nahla, who cuddle at Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills on March 5, a week before the tot's second birthday.

By Kate Hogan