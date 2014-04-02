Halle Berry: Moms Are 'Built to Multitask'

"I know women have done this forever," the actress tells PEOPLE. "We are machines like that"

Jesse Grant/Getty

Five months after giving birth to Maceo-Robert, Halle Berry is back to work filming her new CBS television show Extant, premiering July 9.

The actress says one of the main reasons she decided to take on a TV role is so she can be closer to her 5-month-old son with husband Olivier Martinez and her 6-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela.

“I no longer can afford to have the gypsy life,” she tells PEOPLE. “This [show] allows me to stay home and still do something really creative and cool that I love.”

The actress, 47, is also busy promoting her film Frankie & Alice and says thinking of the other working moms out there helps her get through the long days.



“I know I’m not alone. Women have done this forever. We are built to multitask. When you think, ‘How can I not sleep, nurse and work?,’ you just do. We are machines like that. We are built to do this,” Berry explains.

She adds that even though there are long hours on the set of the Steven Spielberg-produced sci-fi drama, being in the same city as her kids is what is the most important.

“My kids can come visit me and I can tuck them in at night,” she says.

