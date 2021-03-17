Halle Berry Celebrates Daughter Nahla's 13th Birthday with Rare Throwback Photo: 'I Love Her'

Halle Berry has endless love for her daughter.

The Oscar winner, 54, posted a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Nahla on Instagram for her 13th birthday on Tuesday, sharing a rare throwback photo of herself smiling with her firstborn. Berry shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, and she is also mom to 7-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

"No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo 💜," the proud mom captioned the post.

Berry is private when it comes to posting photos of her children on social media and doesn't often show their faces, but she has given glimpses at their life at home.

Last April, Berry shared on The Tonight Show that she had to shave part of her daughter's head after pool days had taken a toll on her hair.

"We're doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, 'Mom, I'm scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.' All her hair, which is past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur," recalled Berry at the time. "I can't even get my finger in it, and I'm pulling and she's screaming."

Berry tried to "stay calm" and helped her daughter put conditioner in her hair to try and work it out — but "30 minutes later" it only got "tighter." So she had to "shave it off" for her, explaining that Nahla was then "bald in the back" after the incident.