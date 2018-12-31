The Girl on the Train's Haley Bennett and Director Joe Wright Welcome First Child Together

Haley Bennett is a mom!

The Girl on the Train star and Atonement director Joe Wright welcomed their first child together late last week, she revealed.

The new mom hinted that she had given birth by sharing photos from the hospital of her postpartum supplies, her newborn on the ride home, and the baby settled into the bassinet on her Instagram Stories. “Loving that mother life,” she posted Monday.

Though she is yet to share further details, including the infant’s sex or name, Bennett often captioned her maternity photos with “Waiting for VWW.”

Although this is Bennett’s first child, Wright, 46, is already dad to sons Mohan, 3, and Zubin, 7, with ex-wife Anoushka Shankar.

The couple kept their relationship relatively under wraps until September when Bennett, 30, shared a photo of the two together.

“Cling to me, Joe, my bliss,” the mom-to-be captioned a photo of herself and Wright passionately kissing.

In October, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting a baby together. Bennett has since kept fans apprised of her journey to motherhood, frequently posting photos edited to look like Polaroids on Instagram with the caption “Waiting for VWW.”

In November, the actress shared photos from her baby shower in Ohio, where she lived growing up. “A harmonious, gentle, light filled afternoon of splendor in the grass,” she wrote in her Instagram caption, sharing details from the outdoor celebration.

“Homegrown, everything foraged, blossomed from the depths of the hearts of family and the dearest of friends. A soulful garden bursting with love and music,” she continued, adding, “The celebration of divine creation and the wonder-filled flow into motherhood. Hello, healing, purifying love.”

Leading up to her little one’s birth, Bennett often shared emotional reflections on her pregnancy. “It has been an honor and a joy to be the vessel of this soul waiting to emerge. We can’t wait to meet this divine creature, made with pure love,” she captioned a shot of herself standing beneath a street sign that reads “Bump.”

She added that she and the Darkest Hour director were looking forward to introducing their newborn to their loved ones. “We have done so much together already,” she mused in a post.

In another caption, she reflected on her humble upbringing and the values it instilled in her, which she plans to pass on to her child.

The photo shows Bennett seated beneath a homemade quilt in a floral print dress, surrounded by plants and flowers. “I did not grow up with titles, fame or fortune … From a tender age, I was well acquainted with struggle,” she began, explaining that she was a child of “several” divorces who “was raised very modestly in working class towns throughout Ohio.”

“I learned from example, I must to work hard to survive. To have nice things. To keep warm. To keep the lights on,” she shared. “I want to teach our child this. I want our child to know the value of hard work. Nothing is given for free. I want our child never to depend on anyone, to have REAL strength of character, to be a survivor, to have passions that are not of the material kind or that are driven by ambition and accolades … To understand that kindness, compassion, and hard work get you everywhere. YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW,” she continued.

She went on to share how her parents’ sacrifices have shaped her vision of love. “When I grew up, my mother told me she would go weeks without eating just so she could afford to buy me a pretty dress or a lovely christmas present. This touched me. That kind of selflessness,” she wrote.

“I know I am loved. This kind of love will be my guide. Today I am grateful for these beginnings. It’s my greatest asset. I am strong as hell. I am independent. I have true grit. I am kind. I am humble. I am generous. I am genuine.”

“These precious pearls I am proud to pass along. Oh yes, and this beautiful handmade quilt.”