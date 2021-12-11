Hailey Bieber Talks Motherhood Advice with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: 'I Do Want Kids One Day'

"I literally know zero about being a mom," Hailey Bieber admitted as she asked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice in a deleted scene from her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?

Hailey Bieber has babies on the brain.

The model, 25, turned to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice in a deleted scene from the latest episode of her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?. "I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day," Bieber said, prefacing the question.

"Being easy on yourself," Huntington-Whiteley, 34, recommended. "Because it's full-on, and it's a juggle. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience.

"In general, follow your instincts, don't listen too much about what other people say, don't listen too much to the advice. I feel really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing," she said, to which Bieber added, "Same, by the way."

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Huntington-Whitely shares 4-year-old son Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham, 54, with whom she's been in a relationship since 2010, and the couple is currently expecting their second child.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," he said, to which Hailey remarked: "We shall see."