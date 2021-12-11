Hailey Bieber Talks Motherhood Advice with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: 'I Do Want Kids One Day'
Hailey Bieber has babies on the brain.
The model, 25, turned to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice in a deleted scene from the latest episode of her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?. "I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day," Bieber said, prefacing the question.
"Being easy on yourself," Huntington-Whiteley, 34, recommended. "Because it's full-on, and it's a juggle. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience.
"In general, follow your instincts, don't listen too much about what other people say, don't listen too much to the advice. I feel really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing," she said, to which Bieber added, "Same, by the way."
Huntington-Whitely shares 4-year-old son Jack Oscar with fiancé Jason Statham, 54, with whom she's been in a relationship since 2010, and the couple is currently expecting their second child.
Hailey tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018, and they've both since spoken about their desire to start a family. The Justice artist, 27, said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby in 2021 during the Amazon Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.
"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget," he said, to which Hailey remarked: "We shall see."
Hailey shot down pregnancy rumors in July, when fans were confused by the caption "mom and dad" on a photo Justin posted. "I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted," she commented.