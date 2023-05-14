Hailey Bieber on Having a Baby with Husband Justin: 'I Want Kids so Bad but I Get Scared'

Baby, baby, baby... maybe?

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Hailey Bieber is opening up about the future of her and husband Justin's family, and how she feels about expanding the Bieber crew with some additional "Company."

"I literally cry about this all the time," Bieber, 26, said, while laughing.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Hailey Bieber. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Before speaking about the potential for future little ones, Bieber opened up about her mini stroke in March 2022, and how she wanted to encourage women to "get the information they need" from their doctors due to misinformation spreading about her condition.

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. "I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions."

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life," Bieber added. "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

Amy Sussman/Getty

As for the "Children," the Biebers have opened up in the past about a family expansion — with the Rhode founder telling Harper's Bazaar in August 2022 that marriage takes effort, as does having kids.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey said in the interview. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides," she added. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

"And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she said.

In 2020, Justin revealed on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's willing to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" when it comes to babies. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

"There's not really an issue," he replied after the comedian asked what the couple is waiting for before welcoming children. "But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

During a 2021 interview with GQ, JB reiterated: "Not this second, but we will eventually."