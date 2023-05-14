Hailey Bieber on Having a Baby with Husband Justin: 'I Want Kids so Bad but I Get Scared'

The model and Rhode founder opened up to The Sunday Times about a future with potential little Biebers

By
Published on May 14, 2023 03:09 PM
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber . Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Baby, baby, baby... maybe?

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Hailey Bieber is opening up about the future of her and husband Justin's family, and how she feels about expanding the Bieber crew with some additional "Company."

"I literally cry about this all the time," Bieber, 26, said, while laughing.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

Hailey Bieber attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Hailey Bieber. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she continued. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Before speaking about the potential for future little ones, Bieber opened up about her mini stroke in March 2022, and how she wanted to encourage women to "get the information they need" from their doctors due to misinformation spreading about her condition.

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. "I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions."

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life," Bieber added. "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Amy Sussman/Getty

As for the "Children," the Biebers have opened up in the past about a family expansion — with the Rhode founder telling Harper's Bazaar in August 2022 that marriage takes effort, as does having kids.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," Hailey said in the interview. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

"I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides," she added. "At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."

"And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work," she said.

In 2020, Justin revealed on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's willing to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" when it comes to babies. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

"There's not really an issue," he replied after the comedian asked what the couple is waiting for before welcoming children. "But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

During a 2021 interview with GQ, JB reiterated: "Not this second, but we will eventually."

Related Articles
Allison Holker
Allison Holker Celebrates Mother's Day with Kids for the First Time Since tWitch's Death
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Shares Why Twins with Mariah Carey Are Not on His Social Media as Much as Other Kids
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore Celebrates Mother's Day with Message to Baby Girl Frankie, and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon
Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Video with Baby Son Leo Promoting Her Big Boss Album: Watch https://www.instagram.com/p/CsJpOY5pFt9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again
Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Video with Baby Son Leo Promoting Her 'Big Boss' Album: Watch
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Says He'd Have a Baby with Fiancée 'Right Now' but She Wants to 'Get Married' First
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen Reveals Son Tells Him He Wants Another Dad: 'Maybe I'll Fall in Love' (Exclusive)
Kimora Lee Simmons hosted SmileTrain's Mother’s Day Lunch at The Hideaway in Beverly Hills, California on May 9, 2023
Kimora Lee Simmons on Being a Single Parent to 5 Kids: 'I Work to Keep a Smile on Their Face' (Exclusive)
Diane Keaton Says She 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His 'Ghost' Video — But 'Loved It'
Diane Keaton 'Wasn't a Fan' of Justin Bieber Before Starring in His Music Video — But 'Loved' Working with Him
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, Zuma Rossdale
Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Pose for Sweet Photo with Blake Shelton at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann and family attend the Opening Night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center on October 27, 2019
All About Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's 3 Kids
Shawn Johnson and family
Shawn Johnson Says Daughter 'Hasn't Stopped Talking About' Meeting Blippi: 'Special Moment' (Exclusive)
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Alexis Ohanian Says He and Serena Williams Don't Know Sex of Baby — But He's 'Convinced' It's a Girl
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 27: Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend "Brat Loves Judy" Season 3 Premiere Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Da Brat Apologizes for Her Sperm Donor Comments: 'It Was Just Misconstrued and Taken Way Out of Context'
Usher's kids
Usher's 4 Kids: Everything to Know