Hailey Baldwin Bieber said in February that she and husband Justin Bieber aren't going to have kids this year

Hailey Baldwin Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors Over Her 2022 Grammys Look: 'Leave Me Alone'

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is shutting down pregnancy rumors after fans speculated she was expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Following the couple's red carpet appearance at Sunday's 2022 Grammy Awards, the 25-year-old model responded to fan speculation on Instagram that her flowing gown for the night was hiding a baby bump.

"I'm not pregnant leave me alone," she wrote.

Fans of the model also defended her under the post. "Anytime a woman doesn't wear something form-fitting, she's automatically labeled as 'pregnant,' " " one person commented. "Maybe she just wanted to wear a comfy dress. Give her a break."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Let's not talk about women's bodies.. it's not that hard."

During Sunday's Grammys, Baldwin posed alongside her husband, 28, in a white silk strapless Saint Laurent gown teamed with a romantic loose braid and multi-strand necklace. Bieber, meanwhile, wore an exaggerated oversize Balenciaga suit paired with the brand's monster Croc collab and a hot pink beanie.

The couple brought their romance to the red carpet, stealing a few kisses in front of the camera.

After Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they were both outspoken about their desire to start a family. The Justice artist previously said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby last year.

But in February, Baldwin said she's changed her mind about when she wants to have a baby.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take," she said a cover story interview for WSJ Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue. "Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

She went on to explain that because she's still young, there's more she would like to accomplish before starting a family.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," she explained. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"