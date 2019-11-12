Hailey Baldwin Reacts to the Sad News That Her Aunt Hilaria Suffered a Second Miscarriage

Hailey Baldwin is showing her support for Hilaria Baldwin.

In the wake of Hilaria’s heartbreaking announcement that she had suffered her second miscarriage in seven months, Hailey, 22, commented on her aunt’s Instagram, extending her condolences to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin over the loss of their baby.

“I’m so sorry. Love you guys ❤️” the model, who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, supportively wrote to Hilaria, 35.

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin (left) and Hilaria Baldwin Presley Ann/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Suffers a Second Miscarriage at 4 Months Along After Previous Pregnancy Loss in April

The mother of four, who announced her latest pregnancy in September, shared the devastating news on Instagram shortly after attending her 20-week scan with her doctors.

In the post, Hilaria admitted that she was not expecting the sad outcome when she headed to her appointment earlier in the day, especially after recently suffering a miscarriage in April.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with her daughter Carmen, 6.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued in the caption, referencing her husband and their three other children, sons Romeo Alejandro David, 17 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4.

“I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time,” she went on. “I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️”

RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin on Why Talking About Her Pregnancy in the First Trimester Has Been ‘Liberating’

Hilaria also opened up about the tragedy on her Instagram Stories and hinted at the dilation and curettage procedure she’ll be undergoing tomorrow.

“Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad,” she wrote alongside a somber photo of herself holding her belly. “Tonight is my last night with her…such a strange experience.”

The latest heartbreak follows a tough year for Hilaria and Alec, 61, who have been trying for a fifth child.

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin

In April, Hilaria confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage after her unborn child showed no signs of a heartbeat at its scan.

At the time, Hilaria said she was choosing to speak out about the loss in hopes of encouraging people to keep talking about struggles of conceiving that so many often face.

“I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” she said. “I think it’s important to show the truth because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

In the wake of that loss, Hilaria stuck to her word and announced in September that she and Alec were expecting another child again, confirming weeks later the baby would be a girl.

Image zoom Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Bonnie Biess/Getty

Despite being open about her journey to conceiving and the recent pregnancy, Hilaria still received backlash from fans who questioned why she was sharing the news so early.

The mother of four later opened up to PEOPLE and defended her decision to talk about her pregnancy early on.

“The one thing that’s been liberating is I told people my first trimester,” she said of her latest pregnancy. “It was so stressful for me to have to keep it a secret on top of everything when you don’t feel well, and it’s like everyone is telling you to not say anything.”

“Then I realized that after having many children and having a miscarriage in the spring, this is my sixth pregnancy. Through having that, for me, there’s no reason to be quiet — absolutely no reason,” she continued. “If I lose the baby, then I don’t have to be ashamed of it. I can be open about it.”