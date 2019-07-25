Hailey Baldwin Says Kylie Jenner's Photos of Stormi Gave Her 'Baby Fever': 'She's the Sweetest'

Hailey Baldwin is catching baby fever — and it’s all thanks to Kylie Jenner!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a few sweet snapshots and one video of her daughter Stormi Webster, 17 months, on a recent outing with her father Travis Scott.

In the photos, Stormi showed off her sweet smile, big brown eyes and adorable cheeks while in her dad’s arms and lap. Jenner also shared a heartwarming video that featured her little girl giggling and patting Scott’s back as he played with her.

“[W]e took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much,” Jenner, 21, wrote on Instagram. “not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛.”

She lovingly added, “p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫.”

Jenner, however, wasn’t the only one who thought Stormi was the sweetest — Baldwin, 22, also couldn’t resist gushing over the toddler and revealed that the post made her want a baby of her own.

In a comment on the makeup mogul’s Instagram, which was first captured by Comments by Celebs, Baldwin wrote, “please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest”

Though Baldwin and her husband Justin Bieber have previously said they’re excited to be parents, they’ve both also made it clear that it won’t be any time in the near future.

In the cover story for Vogue Arabia’s December 2018 issue, the model revealed she and Bieber, 25, are looking forward to starting a family.

“I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own,” Baldwin told the outlet. “I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Still, Baldwin stressed she doesn’t want to have kids “any time soon.”

“I got to have a normal childhood and teenage years. I didn’t start getting recognition on my own until I was around 19,” she explained of her upbringing. “There are some ‘normal’ things I never did — like go to college — but I do think I was able to learn how to have a schedule, be on time, and be responsible, all because I started working at 17.”

Bieber echoed her thoughts on Instagram earlier this month and noted that while he’s looking forward to it one day, parenthood isn’t in his future just yet.

“Love dates with you baby,” the singer wrote, captioning a shot of himself and Baldwin at Disneyland. “One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Despite not wanting them immediately, Baldwin already knows what she’d name her little one when he or she arrives — but that doesn’t mean she’ll be telling anyone.

During a recent Instagram interaction with her fans, one user asked what she wanted “to name your first son or daughter.” Baldwin replied by writing, “won’t say,” and adding multiple stuck-out tongue emojis.

Like Baldwin, Stormi’s sweetness has also inspired Jenner and Scott, 28, to expand their family.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “very happy with her life” and looks forward to becoming a mother of two soon.

“Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling,” the insider said. “Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying.”

The source added, “She and Travis are discussing marriage.”

Jenner has previously made it known that she wants another child, responding to a friend’s comment in June that she wanted Stormi to have a sister.

Similarly, back in October, the reality star told James Charles in a makeup-tutorial video that she would love to have more daughters.

“I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she shared, adding that motherhood has made her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”

However last month, Jenner revealed to fans that it’s been “hard to manage mom life and work life” amid her booming makeup and skincare lines.