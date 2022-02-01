Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber — who tied the knot in 2018 — previously discussed their desire to have children “right away”

Hailey Baldwin, 25, Says She 'Definitely' Won't Have Kids This Year: 'I'm Still Super Young'

Hailey Baldwin is no longer rushing her baby plans.

The 25-year-old model, who appears on the cover of WSJ Magazine's Spring Women's Fashion issue — which hits newsstands Feb. 12 — told the outlet that she's changed her mind about when she wants to have a baby with husband Justin Bieber.

"I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

After Baldwin and Bieber tied the knot in 2018, they were both outspoken about their desire to start a family. The Justice artist, 27, previously said he was hoping they'd "start trying" for a baby last year.

However, Baldwin told WSJ that because she's still young, there's more she would like to accomplish before starting a family.

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby," she explained. "Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!" Baldwin added.

Back in December, the model turned to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for motherhood advice in a deleted scene from an episode of her YouTube talk show Who's in My Bathroom?.

"I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day," Bieber said, prefacing the question.

"Being easy on yourself," Huntington-Whiteley, 34, recommended. "Because it's full-on, and it's a juggle. Whether you're a stay-at-home mom, whether you're a working mom, it's a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that's just from my own personal experience."

Though the couple is on their own time frame, when they do have kids, Baldwin plans to commemorate motherhood in her own unique way: with tattoos.