Gwyneth Paltrow's Petting Zoo Party Preparations

This May, Gwyneth Paltrow will be shaking things up in London -- all at the request of her daughter Apple, who will be turning six this month. "The kids' birthday parties [in London] are usually some sort of grimy church hall kind of thing with a clown of questionable nature, little sandwiches and juice boxes and that's it," she revealed during a Thursday appearance on Late Show with David Letterman.

“So my fear is always I’m going to come in there like the Hollywood nightmare and overdo it, which I’m going to do, but that’s okay.”

With Apple having requested a petting zoo for her special day, the Iron Man 2 actress, 37, was under the impression that the celebration would be a small affair.

“I just thought we’d get a couple of bunnies and a cat,” she laughs. However, one e-mail from the petting zoo coordinator later and Paltrow’s vision quickly vanished.

“It’s crazy! It’s literally like one pony to ride — I don’t know where we’re riding this pony, by the way — one pony to pet, some goats, a bearded dragon, a tarantula, two manx rats and a descented skunk. So that’s what’s coming.”



Happily settled in England with husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and their children — including son Moses, 4 — Paltrow prefers to keep her kids in the dark when it comes to the joys of London living.

“I don’t think they know any different, it’s their home and it’s where they are. They don’t know about the teeth and the bad food yet — we’ll break that in eventually,” she jokes.