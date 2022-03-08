Gwyneth Paltrow Pays Tribute to Daughter Apple on International Women's Day: She 'Gives Me Hope'
Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her daughter this International Women's Day.
In honor of the holiday on Tuesday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, paid tribute to her 17-year-old daughter Apple with a heartwarming post on Instagram.
"Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever," Paltrow begins her caption alongside a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter.
"But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she continues, speaking of Apple. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."
Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is also stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk's teenagers, son Brody and daughter Isabella.
Back in September, the Goop founder honored her daughter again with another post on Instagram on National Daughters Day.
"Oh man do I love you #nationaldaughtersday," she captioned a selfie of the look-alike duo.
Days later, she celebrated Moses on National Sons Day, sharing a cute selfie of the pair riding in a car together.
"Total heart melter #nationalsonday," she captioned the photo.