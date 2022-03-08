Gwyneth Paltrow Pays Tribute to Daughter Apple on International Women's Day: She 'Gives Me Hope'

"Happy international womens day. I've been spending the morning thinking about all of the incredible women I love, who love me back hard. I keep thinking about the women I have known since kindergarten or 7th grade, who are more strongly in my life than almost ever," Paltrow begins her caption alongside a photo of her FaceTiming her daughter.

"But today I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it," she continues, speaking of Apple. "This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."