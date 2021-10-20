Gwyneth Paltrow Shares 15-Year-Old Son's 'Sweetest' Reaction to Goop Selling Vibrators: 'So Cute'

"I'm sure he's still embarrassed," Gwyneth Paltrow says of son Moses' response to her company Goop selling a sexual pleasure massage toy

Gwyneth Paltrow's son is proud of Mom for selling sex toys.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar winner, 49, recalled what her 15-year-old son Moses recently told her about her company Goop selling a sexual pleasure massage toy, which they launched earlier this year.

"Can I tell you the sweetest thing? This really happened," Paltrow told DeGeneres. "A few months ago, out of nowhere, he said, 'Mom, I was really embarrassed for a minute that Goop sold vibrators. And then I realized no, this is great — you're making people feel not embarrassed to buy something, and that's great. You're a feminist.' I was like, 'Thank you, my dear!' It was so cute."

"It was really, really nice. I'm sure he's still embarrassed, but at least he's putting a good spin on it," she added.

Paltrow also shares daughter Apple, 17, with ex Chris Martin. She told Entertainment Tonight this week how she approaches the sex talk with her kids.

Her Sex, Love & goop unscripted series hits Netflix on Thursday.

"I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it," she explained. "I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead, and luckily in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds-and-the-bees parts, and then I am there for any questions. But the questions are pretty minimal."

The actress also shared the sex advice she has told Apple and Moses.

"Stay really close to your own truth," Paltrow told ET. "I think the main thing that nobody ever tells you is you have to stay really close to your own truth and you have to stay really in integrity with that truth. Because when you are in a relationship and you are not being your full self, you are sublimating things or you are white-knuckling through something, and I think it can be pretty damaging to how you feel about yourself."