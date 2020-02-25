Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Teen Son Moses' Surprising Reaction to Goop's Adult Toy Selection: 'You're a Feminist, Mom!'

Thirteen can be a touchy age for kids in terms of being embarrassed by their parents, but Gwyneth Paltrow‘s son Moses seems to be the exception.

The actress and Goop founder, 47, opened up about Moses and his 15-year-old big sister Apple on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that her younger child had a change of heart about the fact that his mom’s company sells adult toys on its website.

“I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” said Paltrow, who shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, of Coldplay fame. “It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go.”

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’ ” the star recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’ “

“I was like, ‘Thank you!’ ” Paltrow added.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Jimmy Kimmel Randy Holmes/Jimmy Kimmel Twitter

Speaking of adult-related products, Paltrow also shared with Jimmy Kimmel that her infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle is back in stock after going viral earlier this year following its launch.

The Iron Man star went on to explain the hilarious back story for the infamous scented wax — which was created for Paltrow by her friend Douglas Little, a perfumer who started the Heretic Parfum label.

“One day, we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said this, as a joke,” she said, while pointing at the words “This Smells Like My Vagina” printed on her candle.

“But then I was like, ‘Wouldn’t that be cool if somebody actually had the guts to do that?’ ” Paltrow added. ” ‘What a punk-rock feminist statement to have that on your table.’ And then [Douglas] made it and I thought he had just made one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website.”

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Rachel Murray/Getty Images

As parents to two teenagers, Paltrow and Martin, 42, aren’t immune to embarrassing their kids, no matter how hard they try to be a “cool” mom and dad.

Last year, Paltrow said she was “the most embarrassing person” as far as her daughter was concerned, explaining on The Rachael Ray Show, “If I do anything silly at all in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, sorry, got it.’ “

Meanwhile, Martin popped by Apple’s first job at a clothing store recently, and told Ellen DeGeneres during a January appearance on her show that upon seeing him, his daughter mouthed, ” ‘Dad, get out.’ “

“And I felt terrible, so I moved to the other line. I was holding my T-shirt and really scared of my daughter,” Martin said with a laugh — however, “As I was leaving, she shouted, ‘I love you, Dad!’ ” he added.