Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Has a 'Fortnite' and 'Chicken Nuggets' Problem with Her Son Moses, 13

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t exactly a video-games-and-fast-food kind of gal, but her son sings a different tune.

The actress and Goop founder opened up about her 13-year-old younger child, Moses Bruce Anthony, on Thursday while hosting A Goop Morning in Celebration of First International Campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water, revealing that he had, like many teenage boys, taken to Fortnite.

“We have a Fortnite situation at my house,” Paltrow, 46, joked during a panel when asked how she handles screen time for Moses and his big sister Apple Blythe Alison, 15.

Despite the fact that the star has recently started making “little poke bowls” so her kids “can choose what they want in it,” she admits to having to “struggle” when it comes to her son’s preferred diet.

“He only wants chicken nuggets and French fries and Gatorade. It’s like a war every day,” Paltrow explains.

But Moses knows how to step away from the video-game controllers too. For his 12th and 13th birthdays, Paltrow shared a photo of her son with a surfboard and hitting the slopes on a snowboard, respectively.

“Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN,” the proud mother of two captioned the latter sunny snapshot.

“I am so proud of the man you already are. You steal my heart everyday,” Paltrow concluded her April 8 post.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film Avengers: Endgame, Paltrow told PEOPLE in April that her two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin had the inside scoop on the Marvel epic’s plot — but they kept mum.

“I’ve actually told my children the story,” the actress said when asked if Apple and Moses had begged her for information. “But they are the best secret-keepers in the world.”

Paltrow also raved about her special bond with longtime friend and costar Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man opposite her Pepper Potts.

“I always love to be on set with him,” she said. “You never know what he’s gonna do or say, and he really keeps you on your toes. You know, he’s a very special guy.”