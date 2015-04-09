"You are an incredible, amazing, beautiful boy inside and out," she writes

It’s the birthday boy!

Proud mama Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snapshot of her son, in honor of Moses Bruce‘s big day.

“Happy 9th birthday my sweet Moses! You are an incredible, amazing, beautiful boy inside and out,” the actress captioned the mother-and-son selfie of the two flashing big smiles.

Paltrow, 42 — who shared an equally adorable photo for Moses’s birthday last year — and Chris Martin are also parents to daughter Apple, 10½.

Courtesy Gwyneth Paltrow

But Moses’s milestone isn’t the only reason to celebrate: On Sunday, Paltrow introduced the two newest (and furriest!) members of the family on social media.

“New additions to the family! #thesmilesaysitall,” she wrote alongside a photo of Apple looking at two baby bunnies.

