Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Sweet Tribute to Son Moses on His 14th Birthday: 'Could Not Be More Proud'

Happy birthday, Moses!

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s younger child turned 14 on Wednesday, when his mom sang his praises on Instagram alongside a photo slideshow of her son posing for the camera, performing a trick on a skateboard and taking the microphone while dad Chris Martin plays the piano.

“This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable,” Paltrow, 47, began her post’s heartfelt caption. “He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way.”

“You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend,” she added. “I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you.”

Many of Paltrow’s fellow celebs left well wishes in the comments section — like Paris Hilton who wrote, “Happy Birthday Mosey! 🎈🎈 🎂 🎈🎈,” Molly Sims who remarked, “Love Happy Bday!!!!!!💙” and Chelsea Handler, who left a string of different-colored heart emojis.

Paltrow previously opened up about Moses’ interests last summer, revealing that he had, like many teenage boys, taken to Fortnite.

“We have a Fortnite situation at my house,” the Goop founder joked during a panel when asked how she handles screen time for Moses and his big sister Apple, 15.

Despite the fact that the star had recently started making “little poke bowls” so her kids “can choose what they want in it,” she admits to having to “struggle” when it comes to her son’s preferred diet.

“He only wants chicken nuggets and French fries and Gatorade. It’s like a war every day,” Paltrow explained.

And while the teenage years can be a touchy time for kids in terms of being embarrassed by their parents, Moses seems to be the exception.

“I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody — well, both of their parents are in the public eye,” Paltrow — who shares her kids with ex-husband Martin, 43, of Coldplay fame — said during a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go.”

“Actually, my son said to me the other day, he was like, ‘At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it’s a great thing!’ ” the star recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘You’re a feminist, Mom. You’re a badass.’ ”

“I was like, ‘Thank you!’ ” Paltrow added.