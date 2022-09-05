Celebrity Parents Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022 The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin By Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 5, 2022 01:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before enjoying an outdoor meal. The actress and her daughter both wear summery dresses while Moses sports a faded white long sleeve and a pair of navy shorts. In a later slide, Paltrow and Moses pose on a runway together in front of a small plane. The Iron Man star carries a green tote bag and wears a white blouse while her son looks casual in a pair of light jeans, a black hoodie and a trucker hat. "Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings💙," she captioned the gallery of photos. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Look Like Twins in Photos from Their NYC Getaway Last month, Paltrow and her daughter enjoyed a sweet mother-daughter trip to the Big Apple. The Goop founder shared scenes from a quick getaway to New York City with her daughter on her Instagram Story. "48 hours in NYC with this beauty," she captioned a photo showing Apple in a dress, lounging in a chair while on her phone with a gorgeous view of the city behind her. From there, the nearly-identical pair enjoyed facials, vegan Chinese food, some shopping, and a meal at the Italian restaurant Via Carota. Later, the duo shared a funny selfie together in the sweltering city heat outside of the eatery. They also enjoyed a Sam Fender concert at Irving Plaza before relaxing at the Carlyle, which Paltrow indicated in a pajama selfie. Paltrow's last shot from the weekend showed Apple taking a bite of lemon chiffon cake at The Grill. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram The Academy Award winner celebrated Apple's 18th birthday in May. On Instagram, Paltrow shared a picture of her daughter posing in front of a mirror, writing in the caption how "proud" she was of her daughter. "18. I'm a bit of a loss for words this morning (😭). I could not be more proud of the woman you are. You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she said. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way." "Happy birthday my darling girl. I hope you know how special you are, and how much light you have brought to all who are lucky enough to know you. Especially me. I say it all the time and I will never stop… in the words of auntie Drew, I was born the day you were born. I love you. ❤️ Mama," Paltrow added. The Shakespeare in Love actress is also stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk's two children: son Brody and daughter Isabella.